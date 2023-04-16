Out of the norm

By Tim Smith
Just returned from a long trip to Illinois where we celebrated, along with family from out of state, my mom’s 100th birthday.
It was quite an event, and, with all the planning and staging, by the time we arrived back in Texas, we were weary for certain.
I share all of that as to the fact that this week’s visit will be a bit shorter than normal, just not too much going on in the arts world except for a most interesting article that came across social media that I thought you might enjoy.
In an interview in The Observer, reporter Dalya Alberge’s interview – Sir Derek Jacobi: “‘The sound and magic of voice are disappearing from theatre’: The acclaimed actor - who [would] receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s (recent) Olivier Awards – …says the demise of repertory theatre is putting paid to the vocal process.”
In the March 18, 2023 Observer issue Mr. Jacobi shares that “The demise of repertory theatre, where young actors once learned their craft in a resident company, has taken its toll on vocal technique with words 'becoming less important' in live performance.”
Sir Derek Jacobi also told the Observer that “the use of voice, the magic of voice, has all but disappeared [in the theatre].”
“He called for all actors and directors 'to bring back a sense of vocal expertise, to make the words more important than the sight' …”One of the magic things in the theater – the uniqueness of the theatre – is the sound. The voice that can fill an auditorium from the front row to the back of the gods is thrilling.” … He added: “It’s the use of voice to express feeling and to lift the words off the page and inhabit them and give them a soul and a sense of feeling and life.”
This is the season when we celebrate the finest performances by film and television actors and musicians, however, let us not forget that we are in the run-up period when we will honor last season’s outstanding stage performances at the 2023 Tony Awards.
Tie back to Mr. Jacobi: One of the most interesting trends that can be followed over the last few decades is the small number of Tony winning actors who have won the Oscar for the same role that they created on the Broadway stage – in large part, I suspect, because of how their voice is/will be perceived.
Developing a character with today’s voice/sound capturing technology in film is entirely unique to that industry, and many stage actors cannot make the transition from projecting within vast stage spaces to the intimate screen setting; they simply can’t reduce the familiar performance and make it screen acceptable, while retaining its impact.
Just a thought, but one worth considering as stages, live and streaming, continue to struggle with gaining new audiences.
WAT @ Home: Content-Create-Connect
For CDS
t. a. smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.