Outdoor opry show in the books

The 4th annual Pauls Valley Opry in the Park is in the books.
Rain earlier in the day on Saturday, July 6 might have scared away some folks, but the night was perfect for an outdoor event and the stars of the PV Opry lit up the beautiful night sky of Oklahoma with an amazing display of talent.
The local opry was proud to introduce the legendary Pake McEntire.
Pake is definitely no stranger to a stage and the crowd fell in love with him all over again when he stepped to the mic and sang, “Wine Me Up.”
Pake and Susanne Woolley of the Memory Makers Band teamed up to play twin fiddles on this song and then again on a medley of “Faded Love and “A Maiden’s Prayer.”
Little “Miss Dynamite” April Davis was exceptional. She brought tears to some eyes when she sang the Juice Newton/Brenda Lee tune, “Break It to Me Gently.”
She again filled our hearts with pride when she sang “America, the Beautiful.”
Dwayne Yoesting is simply one of the best tribute artists around and so versatile in his song selections.
He rocked the crowd with the Creedence tune, “Bad Moon Rising,” and you would have thought the “King” was back for one more performance of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.”
Our sweetheart from Runaway Bay, Texas – Cathy Lake – made her way across that ole Red River and brought a little Texas Swing with her.
She got the folks up out of the lawn chairs when she sang the Carolyn Martin hit, “Swing On.” Showing her versatility, she got the crowd rockin’ with the Tanya Tucker version of “Already Gone.”
Paul Lopez is a new “Daddy” again for the seventh time and he told us that he’s back to having his days and nights mixed up. We can all relate to that.
However, that didn’t show when he stepped onto the stage at the opry on the bandshell stage of Wacker Park.
He kicked it in gear with Eric Heatherly’s hit, “Why Don’t Cha” and up another notch with the Mark Chesnutt/George Jones tune, “Talkin’ to Hank.”
It was an extreme pleasure to introduce to local audience Brad and Tammy Sue Magness.
Brad and Tammy are from Indiana and they have done a show similar to the Pauls Valley Opry for 27 years. They are both exceptional musicians, wonderful entertainers and awesome vocalists, making the 1,800 mile round-trip to spend a little time in Pauls Valley.
Tammy Sue melted our hearts with the Tammy Wynette hit, “Stand by Your Man.” She sang exceptionally with Mandy Barnett’s/Elvis Presley hit of “Hurt.”
Not to be out done by his beautiful bride, Brad Magness took to the stage and just way-laid everyone with his musicianship and vocals on “Fourteen Carat Mind.”
Then he and Memory Makers Band member Charlie Archer teamed up on the Jerry Reed megahit, “East Bound and Down” for some awesome pickin’.
The evening is never complete without a few selections from the Memory Makers Band and a few tall tales from emcee John Williams. Dallas Pro Sound did an outstanding job with with sound and lighting for the outdoor event.
“Thanks to the Pauls Valley City Council and Tourism Board for making this outdoor event possible.”
Next month the Pauls Valley Opry will be back at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
Guests for the Saturday, Aug. 3 show include Jae L Stilwell, Tanner Young, Molly Herrod, Clancy Davis, Danette Rizzo, David Paul Nowlin and Mary Battiata.
