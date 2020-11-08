Overcome temptation

We have all been tempted in one way or another. Sometimes it is something small, like eating ice cream right before bed. Other times it is something big, like believing that God could not love us, or we have been too sinful for God to forgive us.
“For in that He Himself has suffered, being tempted, He is able to aid those who are tempted.” (Hebrews 2:18)
Lies and temptation have been coming our way since the devil convinced Adam and Eve that God was holding out on them, and they fell for it.
“No temptation has overtaken you except such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to bear it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13)
Our God knows we will be tempted, and God Himself will provide an escape plan. The Bible tells the story of Jesus’ temptation and how to defeat temptation, just as Jesus did.
Temptation comes when we seem weak and defenseless, so be alert.
“Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in needs, in persecutions, in distresses, for Christ’s sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” (2 Corinthians 12:10)
The Bible is our weapon against temptation, so arm yourself.
“But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and continues in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this one will be blessed in what he does.” (James 1:25)
God is faithful to protect us and provide for us so we can endure.
“Now if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?” (Matthew 6:30)
If we give up and give in, temptation leads to sin. But this does not have to be the case.
Jesus gave us the Holy Spirit to lead us and remind us whose we are. God is faithful to protect and provide an escape plan.
The question is, will we be faithful and take it?
“Heavenly Father, no temptation has overtaken me except such as is common to man; but You are faithful, who will not allow me to be tempted beyond what I am able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that I may be able to bear it. You are faithful, and I praise You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
