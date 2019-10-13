From the first day you were born again as a child of God; you became a new creation without a past. Before you were born again, you were a sinner, and now that you are born again, you are not a sinner, but a new creation in Him.
“For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world—our faith. Who is he who overcomes the world, but he who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?” (1 John 5:4-5)
This means that you are now a victor and more than a conqueror. The Bible says for everyone born of God overcomes the world.
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”(2 Corinthians 5:17)
While you are in this world, you face tribulations, persecutions, trials, temptations, but in all these, through Jesus, you are more than a conqueror. Jesus gave you the victory over all circumstances of life when He died on the cross, was buried, and was raised from the dead.
“and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures,” (1 Corinthians 15:4)
The same Holy Spirit Who raised Jesus from the dead is the same Holy Spirit whom God has freely given you to give you victory after victory upon all situations and circumstances you face.
Through the resurrection power of Jesus, God has given you victory over sickness, diseases, poverty, and the enemy. All you are required to do is to have faith in God through Jesus.
Faith is fellowship with God through His Word and accepting what God says to you in His Word. You must act upon the Word, accepting God’s invitation to you to cast upon His Son, Jesus, all your cares and burdens. You must accept God’s testimony about what He has done for you in His Word, and also testifying what God is doing in your life.
Your hope and faith must be in God, no matter what you may be going through.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)
For your faith to work, you must have the five principles of faith, which are:
• Believing in God
• Studying the Word of God
• Obeying the Word of God
• Not compromising the Word of God and
• Not making any excuses concerning what God says to you in His Word.
When these five principles of faith are at work in you, your faith will become strong or great, and this will cause you to experience victory after victory in all your life.
“Heavenly Father, I am born of You; therefore, I am a world overcomer. I walk in Victory. Your Word says so! I believe Jesus is the Son of You, and He lives within me. Your Holy Spirit is in me to lead, guide, and direct me in everything I say or do. I will study Your Word with obedience to Your Word. I will not compromise Your Word or make any excuses. I will live in Victory as You and Your Word are definitely first place in my life. Thank You for the Victory! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
