As regards to estate planning and the management of property – a substantial part of the legal work completed by an attorney is necessary strictly because of oversights, errors and misunderstandings that have occurred in the past.
Such errors affect Wills, Trusts, Deeds, Durable Powers of Attorney and other planning documents. Just a few of the examples of these include the following that can require extensive legal time to correct later:
I. Improper Drafting of testamentary documents such as Wills and Trusts. It is important that such documents be prepared in compliance with all statutory requirements.
A recent column addressed the problem of “writing in” changes to a formal document. However, the initial preparation of a document can be critical. For example:
a) A valid Will requires at least two proper, legitimate witnesses – they should not be persons who will benefit from the terms of the will.
b) To prevent the need for witnesses to testify in court special wording in compliance with statutory language is necessary.
The statute provides two options for this language– with and without a notary seal. Surprisingly, in some cases the language of the two is mixed or improper resulting in extra cost at the least or else total invalidation of the document.
II. Execution of Trust. A trust is often a will substitute – although the formalities for a trust are not as demanding as that of a Will, the trust can determine the testamentary (after death) distribution of a person’s assets and therefore the wording, signing requirements and witnessing requirements of a trust can also be challenged or contested, possibly leading to voiding of all or a part of you testamentary plan.
Other oversights that can greatly complicate the financial or administrative aspects of the administration of your estate by your heirs affect instruments such as deeds, assignments, contracts or other transfers of your interests. We will review some of those issues next week.
