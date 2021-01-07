By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Payable on Death accounts (P.O.D.), or Transfer on Death (T.O.D.), are one tool that is effective for the transfer of money or other investment accounts at death without the need for probate.
• What is a P.O.D. Account? Several types of accounts are eligible for use with P.O.D. designation accounts such as bank savings and checking, or other investment/brokerage or mutual funds may include such designations.
Most persons are familiar with the use of such designation accounts for IRA or other retirement, pension, or insurance plans.
Such accounts are the same as any other accounts, they merely include a special provision to designate one or more beneficiaries who will receive those funds upon your death.
Often there is more than one beneficiary named. A common designation would provide that the funds be transferred to a primary beneficiary, the surviving spouse, upon your death and if your spouse predeceases you, the funds would then pass to your children in equal shares. It is also possible to name a trust or a charitable organization as the beneficiary of your account in the event of your death.
• Does Oklahoma Law Address P.O.D. Accounts?
Oklahoma Statute 6 OS 901 provides for the use of such accounts for banks and was recently revised effective last November to specifically address primary and contingent beneficiaries.
Under the new law, both primary and contingent beneficiaries may be named. Thus, if the primary beneficiary(s) are not living at your death, the funds pass to those persons you have named as contingent beneficiaries.
The new law further provides that if you name a primary beneficiary and no contingent beneficiary, then the funds will pass to the estate of that primary beneficiary.
This is a change because previously such funds would revert to your own estate if your primary beneficiary was deceased.
• The Result. It is best to name both primary and contingent beneficiaries, or to specifically include your own estate as the contingent beneficiary, if you want to retain full control over the distribution of any funds in such an account. Provision for transfer to a charity at your death is also a desirable choice.
Sample Wording
A. To your spouse as primary beneficiary - “(Your name as account holder) payable on death (or P.O.D.) to (name of your spouse).”
B. To your children as primary beneficiaries - “(Your name as account holder) payable on death (or P.O.D.) to (Name of child 1), (Name of child 2), etc., in equal shares.”
C. To your children as contingent beneficiaries - “If the designated P.O.D. beneficiary (your spouse) is deceased, then payable on death of the account owner to (Name of child 1), (Name of child 2), etc. in equal shares.”
• Purpose of P.O.D. Accounts. These accounts permit, at your death, the automatic transfer of funds held in them to the specific persons you designate.
Such a transfer occurs immediately at death and the institution is obligated to transfer ownership immediately upon receiving requisite proof of death. No probate is required to accomplish the transfer.
P.O.D. accounts enable you to transfer a part of your estate outside of probate directly to those persons you designate. They therefore provide a fast and easy way to transfer funds at your death.
They would not avoid estate taxes because you do continue to have full control over those funds so long as you are living, but with the very high estate tax exemption of $11.5 million it is usually a moot point. You can modify, change, or revoke the P.O.D. designations so long as you are living and have the capacity to do so.
P.O.D. accounts can be combined with other techniques to provide expeditious, low cost transfer of your estate at death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.