Paoli alums call off summer reunion

The annual Paoli alumni reunion scheduled for this summer will need to be cancelled due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This decision to call off the reunion, originally scheduled in a weeks – specifically on Saturday, June 6 – was made after a whole lot of consideration.
“The health and safety of all of our alumni is of utmost importance.”
Although the reunion has been cancelled the alumni association is planning to still honor a deserving 2020 Paoli High School senior with the annual scholarship award. The date for the scholarship presentation has not yet been determined.
Paoli Superintendent David Morris has the resume outline for this year's seniors and will soon get those collected. Any Paoli seniors interested in applying should contact Morris.
The 50-year class of 1970 and the 50-year class of 1971 will be honored at the 2021 reunion.
Classmates who have passed away this year and next will all be remembered “In Memoriam.”
The amount of the scholarship will be determined by the amount of scholarship donations received. Scholarship donations can be sent to Paoli Alumni Association at P.O. Box 387, Paoli, OK 73074.
“We hope to see everyone next year. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy.”
•••
The Paoli community is invited to join together and take part in an event planned for next month meant to honor Paoli graduates, both the big kind and the little ones.
High school grads and kindergarten grads are set to be honored during a parade through Paoli starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.
School officials are encouraging the community to be there as the parade route starts at the Paoli School digital marquee located in front of the senior citizens center on SH 145.
Residents are also encouraged to keep a safe distance as the parade will head to U.S. Highway 77 and circle back to its starting point.
