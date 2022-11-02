Belle Schram and Ryker Burt have been named September students of the Month at Paoli Elementary.
• Fifth-grader Belle Schram is the daughter of Cress Keller and granddaughter of Charles and Glenna Keller.
Her favorite school subject is art, favorite food is pizza and favorite activities are reading and playing Fortnite with mom.
She wants to be a doctor when she grows up.
• Kindergartner Ryker Burt is the son of Annie Burt.
His favorite school subject is centers, favorite foods are chicken nuggets and hamburgers and favorite thing to do is play games with his friends.
He wants to be a veterinarian when he grows up.
