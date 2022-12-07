Two young Pugs have been named the Paoli Elementary Students of the Month for October 2022.
• Gary Blankenship is in first grade. His parents are Darrell and Brittnie Blankenship.
His favorite subject in school is math. His favorite food is popcorn. Activities and hobbies are football and playing outside. He wants to be an NFL player when he grows up.
• Alyssa Shrader is in fourth grade. Her parents/guardians are Heather Perrin, Aaron Shrader, and Josh and Misty Newton.
Her favorite subject in school is math. Her favorite food is sushi. Her activities and hobbies include basketball, soccer, drawing and painting. When she grows up she wants to be an engineer or a veterinarian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.