Paoli grads to get their day

Paoli School is currently honoring its 2020 senior class by displaying large senior pictures and a congratulatory banner in front of the Paoli Schools digital marquee on state Highway 145.
Plans are also set to honor Paoli's 2020 senior graduates and its kindergarten graduates with postings each day on the Paoli School Facebook page “Pug Nation.”
The Paoli community is invited to join together and take part in an event planned for next month also meant to honor Paoli grads.
Grads, both the senior and kindergarten kind, are scheduled to participate in a parade through town starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.
School officials are encouraging the community to be there as the parade route starts at the Paoli School digital marquee located in front of the senior citizens center on SH 145.
It will move toward U.S. Highway 77 go to Stewart Street, Christi Street and back to the highway and where it began.
In order to maintain social distancing before, during and after the parade, any and all parade participants must remain in their cars.
Participants honoring the graduates must also maintain the social distancing requirements.
“We encourage those who wish to honor our graduates to find a location along the parade route where they can maintain social distancing,” school officials said.
“Paoli Police Department will be in attendance to enforce said requirements. Violators may be ticketed and could cause the parade to be canceled effective immediately.
“In order to host this parade Paoli School had to get permission from local law enforcement and the parade will be monitored by said law enforcement.”
A graduation ceremony for Paoli senior grads is now scheduled at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Paoli football field.
In the event of rain the ceremony will be moved to the Paoli school gym.
