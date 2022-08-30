Paoli science idea lifting off

Paoli science students are now lifting off with the idea of starting to raise money to someday go on a special trip.
The trip they have in mind is to the Space Center in Houston, Texas.
Students from the seventh through 12 grades in the Paoli Science Club are planning to hold a car wash fundraiser this weekend.
Donations will be sought for the car wash event scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 3 in the parking lot of the First United Bank in Pauls Valley, located at the corner of Grant and Ash streets.
