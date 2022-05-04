Paoli High School senior Gunner Manning recently participated in the state of Oklahoma’s Skills USA competition in law enforcement skills and knowledge
Manning not only was a participant he placed first in the state.
“This is a huge accomplishment that recognizes Gunner Manning as the top law enforcement student among all technology center students in the state of Oklahoma,” said Paoli Superintendent David Morris.
“Gunner Manning is the only student that I have had during the many years that I have spent in education that has placed first in a Skills USA competition.”
Manning is now set to travel this summer to a location within the U.S. to compete against the top students from other states for a national championship.
Manning is also the valedictorian of his graduating class in Paoli.
“It has been a joy and an honor to watch Gunner Manning in his many educational and school achievements during his time at Paoli Public School. Congratulations Gunner Manning!”
