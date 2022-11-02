Paoli trio earns a MATC first

The inaugural Oklahoma First Scholarship has been awarded to three adult students from Paoli attending Mid America Technology Center.
The Paoli trio are Derek Stewart, who is enrolled in the Multimedia program, and Elizabeth Dunn and Jacob Ginseng, who enrolled in the Practical Nursing program.
This $11,000 scholarship was distributed between the three students to help pay tuition, purchase career related equipment and associated expenses.
The Oklahoma First Scholarship was an idea brought to fruition by Paoli graduates Jim Webster, Joe McGowen and Ted Pigg.
These men are calling for those in the community who are fortunate enough to be able to give back to join them in keeping the Oklahoma First Scholarship going to help future students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.