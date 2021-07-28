Paper hits the road

Rev. Dr. Michael Eaton and First Lady Kimberly Eaton of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Pauls Valley loves the PV Democrat. They took it with them to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Pastor Eaton officiated his cousin's wedding on Sunday, July 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Resort.

