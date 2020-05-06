A handful of parades have been set for school districts in Garvin County looking to honor graduating seniors.
Wynnewood
A parade for Wynnewood seniors is now set to hit the downtown streets at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Residents are encouraged to honor the senior class of 2020 by coming out and lining the downtown streets as drivers taken on the town's regular parade route.
“Yell, cheer, hold sings, show them your support and love, but please follow current social distancing regulations.”
Paoli
The Paoli community is invited to join together and take part in an event meant to honor Paoli graduates, both the big kind and the little ones.
High school grads and kindergarten grads are set to be honored during a parade through Paoli starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.
School officials are encouraging the community to be there as the parade route starts at the Paoli School digital marquee located in front of the senior citizens center on SH 145.
Residents are also encouraged to keep a safe distance as the parade will eventually circle to U.S. Highway 77 and back around to its starting point.
Elmore City-Pernell
A couple of big events have also been scheduled with Elmore City-Pernell seniors in mind.
A parade to honor graduating seniors is now set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 in downtown Elmore City.
Then it's a summer commencement ceremony for those seniors, which is now scheduled for an 8 p.m. start on Friday, July 24 at Wheeler Field.
In the case of bad weather both events would be moved to the following day.
