Parents and those talks about drugs

July 24th is Parents Day, a day to recognize and support, boost, and identify the importance of parents in the nurturing of children.
A parents most important job is keeping their children safe. So parents, the PASS Coalition wants you to talk to your children about prescription opioid and marijuana abuse.
Two substances that on the surface can seem harmless for a child or teen to try once or twice when the exact opposite is true.
Let your child know taking prescription medication not prescribed to them can have deadly consequences and that marijuana is not as harmless as TV and movies makes it seem.
It can hinder your thinking and lead to poor and sometimes deadly decisions.
SAMHSA’s talk-they-hear-you campaign gives great resources for parents to start this difficult conversation with your child. Visit https://www.samhsa.gov/talk-they-hear-you for more information and helpful tips.
The PASS Coalition is here to support Garvin County efforts to teach the community about the dangers of substance use.
If you have questions or would like to get involved at a community level, please reach out. Find us on Facebook @PASSdrugfree for more information on substance use prevention and to see what we are doing in Garvin County.
The PASS Coalition is a group of individuals dedicated to making Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts.
PASS meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 217 S Main Street in Lindsay at noon. Come to a meeting for a free lunch and learn how you can get involved with supporting your community! For more information, email us at PASSDRUGFREE@gmail.com.
(PASS is funded by the Substance Abuse Block Grant, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and The Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.)
