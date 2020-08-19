Parents are learning manual for kids

By Zack Mitchell
Senior Pastor
First Assembly of God in Pauls Valley
Without question children are our greatest assets. We have been entrusted with our children from God.
The Bible instructs parents to “...train up a child in the way he should go and when he’s old he will not depart from it.”
Training a child would be a lot easier if every family could follow a cookie cutter procedure that produced a cookie cutter product. But, every child is different.
Not only is every child different but every parent is different also. Every situation is different and there is no cookie-cutter answer for every situation.
Children do not come with a training manual. You cannot give a child a set of written instructions, expect them to learn about life and follow the instructions.
God did however give children their parents. The greatest set of instructions for a child can, and should, be their parents.
Children are little life learning sponges that are soaking up everything around them including the behavior and attitudes that you exhibit on a daily basis. Their eyes and ears are focused and tuned in on you.
Everyone around you knows you by what you say you are, but your children know who you are. They know the real you.
Now that school is starting parents and children are faced with a new set of circumstances as we navigate education during a pandemic.
Make certain in your own home that you are positive in your responses to all of the new (hopefully temporary) norms in our educational system.
Some classes are in person, some classes online, and we need to encourage our children to embrace this new method of learning.
Our responses will be their responses, so remember to stay positive so your children will mirror joy. We pray that this pandemic will end soon and kids and faculty alike can enjoy a normal school life.
Anyone can raise a child. It takes special character and a lot of hard work and dedication to train a child. There are many hours of hard work, many kisses and hugs, many scraped knees and bumped heads.
There are a lot of beautiful memories and also unpleasant memories but, at the end of the day, if your goal is training, a beautiful product will be the result of your labor and care.
The results will be a child filled with boundless energy that will propel them to unlimited success.
Certainly God has entrusted to us our children. They are a gift and a blessing.
Remember to train them “in the fear and admonition of the Lord” .… “so that when they are old they will not depart from the truth.”
