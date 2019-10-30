The Garvin County Democratic Party is hosting a special guest for a monthly meeting coming up this weekend.
Open to the public, the meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at a new site, The Judges Inn in PV, 519 N. Ash.
The guest speaker is Arnold Hamilton, editor of The Observer since September 2006.
He is expected to address the role of journalism in society and in this state.
Hamilton holds a master's degree of political science from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor's from the University of San Francisco.
Previously, he served nearly two decades as the Dallas Morning News’ Oklahoma Bureau chief.
He also covered government and politics for the San Jose Mercury News, the Dallas Times Herald, the Tulsa Tribune and the Oklahoma Journal.
The Oklahoma Observer has served the state for 51 years. Its stated mission is to be a, “journal of free voices, providing news, analysis, and commentary that can’t be found in Oklahoma’s uniformly conservative mainstream media.”
Its motto: “To comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
•••
On the other side of the political aisle, the Garvin County Republican Party typically holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
The next one is scheduled for Nov. 11. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
