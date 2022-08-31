PASS retreat looks at issues

The PASS Coalition hosted its first retreat in Durant earlier this month.
The PASS Coalition is a group of volunteers working to make Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts.
Some of the things discussed were the purpose of the coalition, overview of the grants and their requirements, overall goals and the planning of events coming up in the near future.
The coalition has grants to work on reducing marijuana and prescription opioid abuse in Garvin County.
Strategies of how to combat the drug issues among the youth in Garvin County were also discussed.
One of those strategies is to make sure prescription medications are not readily available by holding take-back events where people can come and safely drop off their unused prescription medications.
The coalition has a take-back event coming up September 20-22 at the First National Bank in Pauls Valley.
The PASS Coalition is here to support Garvin County efforts to teach the community about the dangers of substance use.
If you have questions or would like to get involved at a community level, reach out to get more information on substance use prevention and to see what the group is doing in Garvin County.
PASS meets at noon the third Tuesday of each month at 217 S Main Street in Lindsay. It includes a free lunch, and visitors can learn how they can get involved. Send emails to PASSDRUGFREE@gmail.com.
