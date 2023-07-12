Passing through the waters

We often pass through deep waters and challenges that threaten to overwhelm us.
“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, Nor shall the flame scorch you.” Isaiah 43:2
In these moments, it is easy to feel alone, discouraged, and afraid. But God, in His infinite love and faithfulness, assures us of His abiding presence and protection through the words of Isaiah.
Life is full of unexpected challenges, trials, and uncertainties.
The words Isaiah used in this Bible verse vividly paint the various challenges we may face that could threaten to overwhelm us.
It could be a sudden loss, a financial crisis, a broken relationship, or any situation that leaves us feeling powerless and vulnerable.
God promises to be with and help us, walking alongside us and providing comfort, strength, and guidance.
We can find peace knowing we are never alone, even during a challenge.
No matter how complex the challenges, we can trust God to protect us. His strength is greater than any obstacle we may face, and He will uphold us and prevent the overwhelming circumstances from overpowering us.
God will carry you through the deepest waters, provide a way through the mightiest rivers, and protect you in the fiercest fires.
You are not alone today because God walks with you, holding you securely in His hands.
“Heavenly Father, I am very thankful that I have everlasting protection, and that can only come from You. As Your child, I will not fear, knowing You will never leave me nor forsake me. I am not alone today because You walk with me, holding me securely in Your hands. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
