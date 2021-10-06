Passports can start with trip to library

Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
“We are excited to announce that we are the first passport acceptance facility in Garvin County,” said Shari Kendall of the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this service. We have the forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
• The first couple of Cars and Coffee events in Pauls Valley are now in the books as plans are in place for a third one next week.
Held on the east side of Wacker Park near PV's football stadium, the event brings together lovers of cars and the classic look.
The next car show is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in what is the last of the gatherings in 2021.
When the event is expected to return in April 2022 the plan is hold it every third Saturday of the month.
Event planner Michael Jones has announced hopes are to possibly line up the vehicles for a cruise through Pauls Valley's downtown.
•••
Plans are in the works to hold a fall festival this Halloween in conjunction with yet another special stroll through Pauls Valley's downtown thanks to the local arts council.
Work is still ongoing to finalize both the “Fallfest” and a Fifth Friday Art Walk to come in downtown Pauls Valley on Friday evening, Oct. 29.
The PV Chamber of Commerce is organizing the festival replacing the Boo on the Bricks event, while the PV Arts Council again is overseeing the art walk.
Also being planned are some Trunk or Treat gatherings at a number of local churches.
•••
The First United Methodist Church in PV is again hosting a weekly after school art program.
Students from the local junior high school across the street are invite to take part in the art and snacks from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoons in the church's fellowship hall.
Like before the virus pandemic, the enrichment program is being led by local artist Perla Goody.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has changed to its non-season weekend hours only – specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
