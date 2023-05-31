Path of joy is there for us

In the middle of the uncertainties of life, we often find ourselves longing for happiness.
David reminds us of the unshakable foundation of joy and security that comes from a relationship with God.
“Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoices; My flesh also will rest in hope. For You will not leave my soul in Sheol, Nor will You allow Your Holy One to see corruption.” Psalm 16:9-10
David tells us that true joy comes from the presence of God and the choice to dwell in Him.
When we focus on the Lord, our circumstances may remain unchanged, but our hearts can find happiness in His unfailing love and faithfulness.
Knowing that God will not abandon us gives us the confidence to face anything life sends us. This promise goes beyond this life and gives us comfort and security for eternity.
“You will show me the path of life; In Your presence is fullness of joy; At Your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” Psalm 16:11
Through the victory of Jesus over sin and death, we have eternal life in Him.
Our faithfulness to God is met with His unfailing commitment to save us.
As we reflect on these Bible verses for today, let us find joy in the security that God provides. In Him, we discover a refuge that cannot be shaken, a source of joy that goes beyond our circumstances, and a promise of eternal life.
“Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice!” Philippians 4:4
May we each cultivate a deep and abiding trust in God, knowing that He will never abandon or forsake us.
May our hearts overflow with gladness, and may our mouths be filled with praise as we rest secure in His unfailing love.
Are you living in the joy of the Lord today?
“Heavenly Father, You will show me the path of life; In Your presence is fullness of joy; At Your right hand are pleasures forevermore. Having Jesus in my life and Your Holy Spirit within to guide me, I know You are always there to lead me in truth. Your Word is truth. I will listen and obey, as that is the pathway to joy and peace. Thank You, Father God. In Jesus name, Amen.”
