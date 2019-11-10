Much of our life is a test of our patience. It is a test of how well we will love. Paul knew this and looked to Jesus as his example. Our faithfulness toward God cannot change, no matter what the circumstances.
“so that we ourselves boast of you among the churches of God for your patience and faith in all your persecutions and tribulations that you endure,” (2 Thessalonians 1:4)
Paul says that we are to rejoice for other churches about their steadfastness and faith.
God’s plan is that we encourage each other’s faith. You can imagine the encouragement that the early church was giving to other churches.
The Thessalonians were under severe persecution, and Paul was telling other churches about the strength of their faith.
Even in the face of extreme challenges, we need to remain strong in the faith and remain steadfast in the Gospel.
Paul showed his confidence that God answers prayers, and he showed his confidence in God’s work. Paul knew that God would work in the hearts of the Thessalonian Church.
“Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may run swiftly and be glorified, just as it is with you, and that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men; for not all have faith.” (2 Thessalonians 3:1–2)
They might have been suffering, and life may have been difficult, but God would answer, and the Holy Spirit would work in their lives to strengthen them and transform them.
What is so incredible is that Paul said that right in the middle of his own problems. He had just finished asking the Thessalonians to pray for him so that he could share the Gospel despite all the opposition to stop him.
“But the Lord is faithful, who will establish you and guard you from the evil one.” (2 Thessalonians 3:3)
Paul was confident in God’s work, and he knew that for God to work in your life, you have to desire for God to do so. You must direct your heart toward God’s love.
In doing so, you will discover God’s love at work within you, changing you, transforming you, renewing you.
What parts of your life currently lack love? How can God fill them up with His love?
“Heavenly Father, because of Your Great Love towards me, I am confident in Your work in me with a strong desire for You to work in my life, even more, changing me, transforming me, and renewing me. I know You are faithful and will establish me and guard me from the evil one. I want to be established even in my thought life, casting down any doubt. I know I must use Your Word coming out of my mouth to cast down all imaginations for Your Word is power and life. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.