Pauls Valley Opry

Jae L. Stilwell will be back on stage at the Pauls Valley Opry on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the PV Junior High auditorium. Other special guests planned are Anne Young, Gunner Shi Donham, April Davis, Randall Armstrong, Michael Webb and Zac Mitchell.

