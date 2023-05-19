Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..
Haylie Bagwell will be one of the performers at the next Pauls Valley Opry show on Saturday, June 3 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
Pauls Valley Opry
