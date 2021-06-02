Pause, and remember the 'Day'

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#800
Sitting down to write to you this week, the sun finally burst forth and the fact that I might be able to actually mow and trim was looming more and more probable. I wonder how much rain we did get.
One of the most important dates in American history is honored this Sunday, the 6th, as we pay tribute to the 77th anniversary of D-day, the invasion by Allied Forces at Normandy, France in 1944 that initiated the Western Allied effort to liberate Western Europe . . .”
Pausing to remember is an important act of support of those who served and serve today, both here and around our troubled and dangerous world. God Bless America.
“When you reread a classic, you do not see more in the book than you did before; you see more in yourself than there was before.” (Clifton Fadiman)
That’s My Will, Rogers: ”Mr. Rogers Sees No Hope Of Mending Constitution: Hollywood, Cal., June 4. 1935 – Looks to me like Washington always asks the wrong man when they want to know something. . . Well, why didn’t they just quietly ask the Supreme Court what 'could' be done? Now, if nothing can’t be done under the present Constitution, why they better just forget it, for I bet you a span of old grey mules that you ain’t going to get folks to change that Constitution. That’s like asking an old man to change the brand of his chewing tobacco. Yours, Will Rogers.”
EFA’s Town: Hope that you had a special Memorial Day weekend, able to get out and enjoy this great country a bit more than the day before. We were able to take some short road trips and enjoy some of the communities that we had not visited in over a year. Seeing the flags, feeling the sense of renewed harmony was encouraging and comforting.
I am reminded of the famous quote by President Theodore Roosevelt: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
This section of the column is dedicated to my grandfather, who at the time of his retirement, was the publisher of a newspaper in rural Illinois. He also would serve for 24 years as a city commissioner from 1927-1951, helping to guide his small farming and light industrial community through some of the most significant historical milestones of the 20th century.
DU @ 50: Last week, I shared that Drury secured the talents of professional actress Benay Venuta to spend a few months on campus where she would lecture and teach, ostensibly about her most interesting life in the Broadway community, and then star in “Come Back, Little Sheba” that featured students and faculty. I had the great honor of being able to play a supporting role and it was an experience that I will never forget.
The Drury stage remains an intimate space, and when working up close with a major talent, the air gets thin, and quickly. You have to know your cues, you’re blocking and your character’s motivations quickly – and purely, there is no time to second guess your choices. Needless to say, I learned quickly. The magnificent stage setting and all the technical aspects quickly embraced us as if we were in Doc and Lola’s home. It remains a personal high-water mark of educational/professional theater at its best.
“Hello”-all: Not really wanting to plug one delivery service over another, but through this one, I was able to locate soundtracks from some of the Broadway musicals that I enjoyed during my collegiate years, 1967-1971.
I’m most excited about once again hearing Pearl Bailey’s “Hello Dolly,” co-starring Cab Calloway, and in a smaller supporting part, Morgan Freeman, which I saw in New York.
At my performance, when the curtain was about to come down, Mr. Calloway stopped the orchestra, gathered the cast on stage, and they brought out a huge gift box for Ms. Bailey – it was her birthday. Inside was a massage unit, which she then proceeded to ad-lib around for another 15-20 minutes A true comedienne, a true star, as she brought us all into her on-stage enjoyment.
With the Tony Awards upcoming, (September 26, 2021), she had recently been honored with a Special Tony for her theatrical impact heading up this milestone production.
From the mind, to the eventual pen of Mark Twain: “I was grateful to be able to answer promptly and I did. I said I didn’t know.” (Life on the Mississippi)
