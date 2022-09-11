Pausing, for family

By Tim Smith
Where A r[ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Please take a moment before proceeding, and reflect on today’s date.
God Bless America!
Faster forward: As it has evolved, this has been more than just the month when school commences, their sports teams and other activities begin to dictate what we will be doing with our weekends, it is also the period when thoughts begin turning to family, with the traditions, seasonal and otherwise, that bind us together.
Certainly, holidays begin to make their way into our consciousness, and in the coming weeks, more on those calendar dates. Needless to say, it is a highly creative period.
What I do know for certain is that around our house, boxes are slowing beginning to emerge from storage, and subtle hints to our changing inside décor, like the leaves outside, are slowly materializing.
But first, how about the (pending) Moon mission of Artemis 1. This past Saturday, September 3rd, the second launch attempt was cancelled due to a hydrogen leak,
Artemis 1: (Is) “. . . a test flight to launch Orion around the Moon before the Artemis II mission, which will have astronauts aboard. Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.”
Please stay connected with the NASA website for all the events as they unfold with the restart of the launch process.
We recently traveled to Northwest Arkansas, and although we were way ahead of any foliage color changes, it was refreshing to be able to sit outside and be moved to wear a light outer garment, especially in the early morning hours.
For those who grew up with more intense seasonal weather patterns, that first hint of fall really can set the internal clock into its holiday mode.
Being in the school/pending holidays/family gatherings spirit, I really enjoyed watching the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special that is currently streaming online. There are so many ways that I could travel with my reactions to this very special period in history – most especially in honoring my family – (and millions of others just like ours), and yet, not wanting to spoil its charm, I’ll offer a few overall reactions. Watch it for the details – they mean something to your family I am certain.
First up: The early 2000's was not only about the films and the characters that inhabited them, it was how true to the original books, by J.K. Rowling, they truly were. The casting was not lightening in a bottle, it proved to be sheer genius, touched with instincts that proved providential.
When coupled with the fact that children world-wide were returning to reading at a time when electric gaming/cell phone technology was also on the rise is further testament to depth of Ms. Rowling’s characters, and the strength of her overall themes.
Secondly: What is captured in the reunion footage is that sense of excitement that permeated the period – from the book release gatherings, to the current film’s opening extravaganzas, coupled with endearing conversations and reflections, it’s a celebration of family encompassed in the most successful film franchise in history.
In developing this short review, I can still remember those “magical” evenings when we would take our sons to the bookstore, in Norman, OK, (sadly-long since shuttered), and having pre-ordered the latest Potter saga, we would enjoy an evening of wizarding world costume “displays,” games, food, and fun, and then, when the big moment came, the guys would receive their personal copy of the book and then we would head home and they would then embark on a contest to see who would finish the book first.
The contest extended well beyond our home, their school and church friends were in the reading marathon mix as well. It was an all-night into early morning affair, for sure.
Special note: One of the books was released while our oldest son was traveling in Ireland. He related that he secured his copy and read it on a bench during his stay in Dublin, if memory serves. That is a commitment for sure.
That is success on so many levels, each relived through this documentary.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
For ETP: 1931-1965-2022: JP’s creative partner as well, one note at a time.
For EFA: 1949-1974: My Grandfather, who guided his local paper to prominence in rural Illinois.
