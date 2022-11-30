Pausing, reflecting and honoring

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
I so enjoy this time of the year, especially as we get to celebrate the traditions of our family. I hope that you will enjoy these reflections, and as always, they will embrace creative expression.
The other evening, I was looking for some new editions to the family’s holiday film, television/streaming, and specials library and I happened upon a long-lost treasure.
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet appeared in my search, and in just a few short episodes watched to date, it brought back my childhood.
Much in the same way the 1983 classic, A Christmas Story continues to do. The depiction of life in the ‘burbs’ is so powerful that when combined, they immediately transport me to that kinder and gentler period.
The story behind the Ozzie and Harriet Nelson program is quite interesting and affirming; that those that guided early television were armed with something quite visionary. It also was competing against the bedrock of that period, I Love Lucy.
The following citation from Wikipedia might encourage you to check the Nelsons' out. Notice the program’s longevity, something rarely seen today.
“The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet is an American television sitcom that aired on ABC (television) from October 3, 1952, to April 23, 1966, and starred the real-life Nelson family, (Ozzie, Harriet, David and Ricky). After a long run-on radio, the show was brought to television, where it continued its success, initially running simultaneously on radio and TV. In terms of seasons, it was the longest running live-action sitcom in U.S. television history until It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia surpassed it on December 1, 2021…”
The single fact that it took a half-century to be unseated speaks volumes, at least for me, on its content.
While drafting this, it struck me that what might be an interesting exploration is why the one program ‘Adventures,’ lasted nine years longer than ‘Lucy.’ Both employed industry-changing techniques, the Nelson program was shot using a single camera, and yet, it seemed, at times, to flow like a film. Its residential (interior) set is nearly flawless in detail. The Lucy program also revolutionized the new medium using three cameras, still in use today, with interiors that were more theatrical. Both were captured on film.
If you are traveling through south central Oklahoma over this weekend, December 4th @ 4 p.m. to be exact, stop over and enjoy the Christmas concert being presented by the combined choirs of the Pauls Valley First Presbyterian and First United Methodist Churches titled “Not Your Ordinary . . . Christmas Music in the Valley.”
“The program will consist of Saint-Saens’ Christmas Oratorio and traditional carols. Donations at the door benefit music programs.”
The concert is being held at the First Presbyterian Church.
Next week: A most interesting salute to an unheralded pioneer from Apollo 13 ‘on board’ the current Artemis/Orion mission to the Moon, and reflections on the Great American Family networks, A Christmas…Present.
From The Unanswered Question: Six Talks at Harvard, (1973): “To teach is to believe in continuing. To share your critical feelings about the past., to try to describe and assess the present – these actions by their very nature imply a firm belief in a future.” Leonard Bernstein
For fans of the Harry Potter films: I invite you to go to YouTube and call up the eloquent and loving tribute to Alan Rickman by Emma Thompson. Mr. Rickman’s book, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman has been released.
From Mr. Rogers neighborhood: He once reflected: “As human beings, our job in life is to help people realize how rare and valuable each one of us really is, that each of us has something that no one else has or ever will have . . . something inside that is unique to all time. It’s our job to encourage each other to discover that uniqueness and to provide ways of developing its expression.”
For EFA & JS – who gave me a start with this style of writing.
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA Times sportswriter]
t.a. smith
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand and weekend website "E"dition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
