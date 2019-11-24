Pausing to be thankful

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
This time of year, I find plenty for which to be thankful – my husband, our family, our community. I’m thankful for the amazing state in which I live and its incredible diversity. I’m thankful I was born in this nation, which is still one nation under God, and for the freedoms we still enjoy.
I’m especially thankful for the men and women who serve in our military, many of whom are on duty far from home and from family and friends who love them – all to keep us safe and to protect our liberty.
Likewise, I am thankful for the many civil servants who take care of us every day – law enforcement officers, firemen and other first responders, teachers, road maintenance crews, healthcare workers and so many more.
Many of our public safety officers are on duty today as well, and I appreciate their sacrifice.
I also can’t let this holiday pass without at least a passing nod to the food we will all enjoy – the turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes and pie. And let us not forget the football games to which many will be glued, the parades we will enjoy or the early Christmas shopping if you are inclined to boost your local economy and support your small businesses.
But this year, as I pause to consider the list of things for which I am thankful, I find myself considering something a bit deeper.
The holiday season always prompts thoughts about the goodness in our lives, and encourages us to brush off the troubles we have faced in the last year.
As we prepare to gather around our Thanksgiving feast, surrounded by our loved ones, let us think on the countless moments of laughter, love, hope and joy that each of us has experienced this year.
Let us be grateful to one another and to life for providing us with excitement and fun.
Life is not always easy – it often catches us by surprise in the worst ways. However, with each mountain we face, we must also remember to value the memories we share with our friends and families and maintain our thankfulness for the possibilities available to us.
Happy Thanksgiving to all in House District 42. I hope you will each take time to think over your own Thanksgiving lists and thank those who deserve it. I am thankful for each of you.
(State Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
