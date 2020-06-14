Pausing to consider

By Tim Smith
This is such a challenging period that we are living through and what I have found to be uplifting, and you probably have noticed it over the last few months, is to simply return to that which reminds me of a kinder and gentler time, filled with places that at least allowed me to process all that was swirling around my life.
You can’t just hide from the news any more, we carry it with us daily. That which I glean from the phone is being reduced to the bare minimum.
Watching an episode of a classic television program always seems to help settle the nerves. That is why I was particularly saddened to see that after July 1, 2020, The Andy Griffith Show will no longer appear on Netflix.
This may apply only to certain episodes at first, however, I fear that its eight seasons celebrating life in the fictitious town of Mayberry will be removed from my weekly viewing rotation. I hold out hope that Amazon or some other streaming service will jump on the availability of this piece of Americana.
This is no time for less family and community support themed stories.
We are getting pretty comfortable with what I have labeled as “Zoomeeting” technology and in that spirit, I wanted to share two innovative associations that appear not to be losing momentum as they continue, out of necessity, moving away from their traditional formats to embrace new technologies.
STORY is an annual conference conducted in Nashville, TN that brings storytellers from all mediums from across the world together to share in the process of connections achieved, not conversions completed.
It was anticipated that the 2020 meeting would go to an electronic presentation and that was confirmed last week, and to ease in that transition, they conducted a webinar session with Mr. Don Hahn, legendary Disney animator and producer of such film classics as “The Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast,” the first animated film to receive an Academy Award nomination for best film of the year.
He was not able to field questions at the conclusion of the one-hour discussion and that would have been interesting, especially given the timing of his live video. It was just days removed from the tragic civil unrest in some of our major cities.
Hey, what’s cooking? Second on the shifting format docket: I just love this creative at home storyline as it is not too often that this column celebrating the arts gets to dabble in the culinary world.
We are longtime fans of Ree Drummond, “The Pioneer Woman.” Seeing what she and her family have done to re-ignite the spirit within and around their eastern Oklahoma community does our heart good, we called South Central Oklahoma home for nearly 19 years. This week, I’d like to focus on how she has adapted her wonderful approach to cooking to the restrictions imposed during VIRUS2020.
The beauty of her program has always been its support of family, and today, the filming of her cable cooking program is being done by her four children. From what is captured, it would appear that they not only do the filming, but are involved with the editing.
It got me to thinking what families could do over these long summer months to capture memories and distribute to family far and wide. How about a “ZOOMeeting” where families prepare the same menu and then conduct a long-distance dinner party.
Watching Mrs. Drummond and her family the other day was like watching those old Super8 family films (remember that reel to reel projector and expandable screen) when days were carefree, relaxed and celebrated in just being together.
For a major player in that industry to take that leap of confidence stays perfectly with the family values she and her husband, Ladd, have always infused through the program.
Support local businesses as they begin to re-open.
Stay the course, and enjoy getting out and about – slowly and surely.
(This is the @ home family edition of the Where A r [ts] Thou? series by Tim Smith)
