PAWS clinic right around the corner

The Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, or P.A.W.S. for short, wants to remind the public that registration for a monthly low-cost spay/neuter clinic is Wednesday, June 1 starting at 10 a.m.
Cost for dogs is $50 and cats $35. If the pet does not have a rabies vaccination certificate it is an additional $10. Cash only is accepted, no checks or cards.
The actual clinic day is Thursday, June 16. Remember bring cash only on June 1 and no animals to the Pauls Valley Animal Shelter.
Call 405-238-1303 for more information or directions.
Pauls Valley Church of Christ has scheduled its Vacation Bible School for Saturday, June 11.
The VBS is from 8:30-2:30 for grades Kindergarten-8th grade. The church building is located at 1509 W. Grant.
Robert and Jan Teel and Friends are scheduled to bring their Kidz Krusade ministry to Fairoak Pentecostal Church near Elmore City.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, June 5 and 6:30 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday nights, June 6-7 at the church about three miles east of Elmore City on state Highway 29.
Darryl and Faith Wootton are the special guests for a gathering next month at Pauls Valley First Assembly.
Dr. Darryl E. Wootton will share God’s vision for Oklahoma and how Oklahoma is impacting the world for the Kingdom of God when he and his wife, Faith, come to the local church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
Dr. Wootten is the new Oklahoma district superintendent for the Assemblies of God.
The Elmore City Round Up Club is now seeking queen/princess candidates for the 2021-2022 year.
Call Rhonda at 405-830-4236 for candidate requirements and more information.
The call is out early for any interested vendors to apply to be a part of the 2022 version of the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the festival this year should message the event's Facebook page – 2022 Peach Festival, Stratford, OK, or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
Be sure to include what items/goods will be sold and your email address in your message. Applications will be sent via email shortly after the request is received.
Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to mail in an application as soon as possible.
