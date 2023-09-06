Each of us may lie down and sleep thinking of all the circumstances and problems in our lives, whether the next day will be different, and whether we will have solutions to them or not.
“You have put gladness in my heart, More than in the season that their grain and wine increased. I will both lie down in peace and sleep; For You alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety.” Psalm 4:7-8
There might be times when we ask ourselves why so many negative circumstances surround us or whether the challenges we are going through will end soon.
When we feel like we cannot find a way out of it, God takes over, and we put our faith in Him and start believing in Him for the answer.
Start repeating promises of God, like God is in control; I am trusting in God; God is going to fix this problem, and start believing God for the answer.
The Holy Spirit speaks to us and lets us understand that getting out of any problem the enemy sends our way is possible. Because God already showed us this by victory over the enemy on the cross.
Have you ever imagined whether it could have been extremely hard for God to accept that His one and only Son, Jesus, would be sacrificed? God is a father to all of us, and a father cares about his sons and daughters; he even cries for them.
Would you let your son or daughter be sacrificed? When God says He is on our side and encourages us to keep going, He went through the biggest adversity ever, the death of His son, who later rose again.
We are here to encourage you and say that God loves you and will carry you through any circumstances you are facing right now.
Do not give up. Remember that circumstances are an opportunity for God to bless your life and for you to build your faith. Stay Strong! God has a way out!
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful for the cross and for Jesus life that was given for me to have eternal life with You. I will remember that circumstances are an opportunity for You to bless my life and for me to build my faith. I will stay strong! You have a way out! All praise, glory, and honor to You, Father God.
“In the name of Jesus, Amen.”
