Peace is possible even in our troubled world right now.
The Bible promises that God will keep those whose minds are stayed on God in perfect peace because they trust God.
That means we can experience peace in any situation.
"You will keep him in perfect peace, Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You." (Isaiah 26:3)
Everyone can choose to keep their minds stayed on God, and they will have peace. We can enjoy a state of perfect peace as long as we focus our minds from beyond our circumstances to God and trust God to help us.
We welcome God's peace into our minds by choosing to trust God. God is willing to give perfect peace to anyone who decides to trust Him to provide.
“For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation,” (Ephesians 2:14)
The Holy Spirit will strengthen our faith by our renewing our minds with the Word, and peace will come to us.
We can be confident that we will experience perfect peace from God if our minds are stayed on Him.
God's peace is available to all of us; we have to humble ourselves and allow God to run our daily lives.
We were not designed to carry the world's weight, but God can.
How do you bring peace to your daily life?
“Heavenly Father, I believe Your Word and I will renew my mind daily. You said You would keep me in perfect peace as my mind is stayed on You. You are everything the Word says You are, so I will not lack. Your Word is the power of You unto my salvation. What a blessed life in You. I will listen and obey. What peace. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
