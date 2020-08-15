PEC to cancel this year's meeting

In a response to public health concerns, People’s Electric Cooperative’s board of trustees has made the decision to cancel the cooperative’s annual meeting scheduled for Sept. 26 in Ada at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
Plans to assemble the cooperative again next year are already underway for Sept. 25, 2021.
“Our concern for our community extends to the overall health and welfare of our members, employees, vendors and the general public,” said Kevin Wood, executive vice-president and CEO.
“We have been closely monitoring the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic for months now in hopes that, by the time PEC Day arrived, the situation would have improved to the point that we all felt comfortable moving forward as usual.
Our board waited as long as they possibly could but realize the time has come to make the difficult decision to cancel.”
“The capital credit checks that we typically make available for members to pick up at annual meeting will be mailed,” Wood adds. “Checks should arrive in members’ mailboxes by mid-September.”
The Centers for Disease Control’s community mitigation strategies to slowing the transmission of COVID-19 includes minimizing social contact.
With that in mind, PEC’s board of trustees and management have decided that canceling the annual gathering of several thousand members and guests is prudent in helping to slow the transmission of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.