For us to have peace, we must keep our minds focused on God; it is as simple as that. When we focus our minds on God, then along with that focus comes trust in God and His power.
“Open the gates, That the righteous nation which keeps the truth may enter in. You will keep him in perfect peace, Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You. Trust in the Lord forever, For in Yah, the Lord, is everlasting strength.” (Isaiah 26:2-4)
In Isaiah, we see that this promise was given in the darkest period of Israel’s history.
With all that is going on in the world today, this Bible verse should be of special help to us today. Many people are surrounded by gloom and depression and when we are constantly threatened with the three enemies of doubt, fear and worry, we need to keep our minds fixed on the Lord and realize how comforting these words become to us.
You will keep in perfect peace. Peace is a condition of freedom from stress within; it is perfect harmony reigning within us. The peace which God offers is very needful, and by His grace, we can experience. It is in God. Just like Paul wrote to the Philippians:
“Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice! Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:4-7)
The peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Jesus.
We realize how blessed we are as Believers because this peace belongs to those who rest in the finished work of Jesus, on the cross for our salvation.
Jesus secured peace for us on the cross, and that peace is conveyed to our hearts and minds by the Holy Spirit.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,” (Galatians 5:22)
God promised He will keep us in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on Him because he trusts in God.
God will keep our hearts in perfect peace. If we will do our part, then God will do His part.
Those who are dedicated and committed to God and who trust in Him will experience this wonderful promise. This requires faith, we believe and trust with our heart that God will give what He promises and we keep our minds renewed with His Word.
We need to keep in mind that God’s peace is not always the removal of troubles in our lives, but it is His presence that gives us a freedom on the inside.
Even in the midst of sadness, sickness, and sorrow, we can have peace.
We should always trust in the Lord with all our heart and lean not on our own understanding and In all our ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct our paths.
“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High, will abide in the shadow of the Almighty.
“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.”” (Psalm 91:1-2)
As you go about your day to day experience God’s perfect peace as you keep your mind fixed on Him and place your trust in Him.
“Heavenly Father, as I see the world around me, I know I must have peace. Unrest is on every side. But You knew this would happen and You have the answer for me. You will keep me in perfect peace because I will keep my heart and mind on You because I trust You. You only can give that true peace that can allow all of the fruit of the Spirit to live in me. I have Your Holy Spirit living in me, and Your Word to guide me, and as I live in You, the world will see Jesus in me. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
