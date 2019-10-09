A series of seminars to help farmers, ranchers and homeowners address some of the more commonly confronted pest issues is continuing this week.
Teaming up are the OSU Extension offices in Cleveland, McClain and Garvin counties, in cooperation with the Mid-America Technology Center (MATC) in Wayne, which is hosting the five-part pest control series.
The third part of the series, entitled “Snakes and Snake ID” with Ty Runyan is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Part four is “feral swine” is set for Oct. 4, led by Josh Gaskamp of the Noble Foundation.
The final part is “Coyotes, Vultures and Others” on Nov. 4.
The seminars will be at MATC in the main auditorium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enrollment is available online at https://www.matech.edu/238385_2 for $10, which covers the seminars, handouts and snacks.
You can contact Agriculture Business Coordinator Jona Kay Squires at jsquires@matech.edu or 405-449-7623. For more information about the pest series, you can also contact your local country extension office.
