Due to the mandated closure of the applicator testing sites, OSU and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry are temporarily returning to open book testing for agriculture producers needing a license for the spring growing season.
This does not replace the PSI testing. Rather, it is a short term solution that could only last until the end of April.
When testing centers reopen, take-home exams will no longer be valid.
Please note – packets will be not available at the county extension offices as they were in the past.
Producers should contact OSU University Mailing directly at 405-744-9037 and the new packets will be sent directly to you.
Cost will be $20 for the testing packet, plus there will be a second $20 fee payable to ODAFF when you mail in your testing forms for the license.
If you need this license, I encourage you to contact the number listed above as soon as possible.
When testing resumes, you will required to complete the exam at one of the testing sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.