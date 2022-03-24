Pharmacy choice gets Senate OK

A bill to strengthen the right of Oklahomans to use the pharmacy of their choice has been approved by the full Senate.
Senate Bill 1860, by Sen. Greg McCortney, passed the upper chamber with a vote of 42-5 on Tuesday.
The Ada Republican, who represents a district that includes most of Garvin County, was principal Senate author of 2019’s Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
McCortney said that measure and bills he has authored since that legislation was signed, had the shared goal of making a positive difference for Oklahomans and their local pharmacies by better protecting the rights of patients and their relationship with their pharmacists.
“The customer should have the right to choose where they buy their prescriptions. They shouldn’t have to drive several miles to use the pharmacy their insurance company designated,” McCortney said.
“I want to make sure it's the patient’s choice about whether to use their local pharmacy, a chain or a mail-order company. This legislation strengthens the patient’s right to choose the most convenient location, the best service, and the best prices.”
SB 1860 now moves to the House of Representatives and will be carried by House principal author, Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan.
