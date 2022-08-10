Photos bring out 4-H creativity

It was the creative dozen for sure as 12 exhibitors from the Garvin County 4-H program showcased their talent at the Pauls Valley Arts Council's 5th Friday Art Walk on July 29.
Each year the Garvin County News Star and Garvin County 4-H program host the contest to encourage and promote the artistic and creativity of the members.
Members from the Pauls Valley, Elmore City, Lindsay, Wynnewood and Maysville 4-H clubs entered a total of 57 exhibits.
The categories that junior and senior members competed in were animals, people, landscape and scenery/Garvin County landmarks and plants.
This year the Best of Show photo was submitted by Legend Fowler of the Elmore City 4-H Club. He was presented with a $50 check from the Garvin County News Star.
The following are the results from both categories.
In the Junior Plant Division those placing were 1st Kally Milligan-Pauls Valley 4-H; 2nd Rylan Close-Maysville 4-H; 3rd EmmaLee McCarty-Pauls Valley 4-H; 4th Tinley Milligan-Pauls Valley 4-H; 5th Tinley Milligan-Pauls Valley 4-H; and 6th went to Kally Milligan of Pauls Valley 4-H.
In the Junior Animal Category – 1st Raegan Close-Maysville 4-H; 2nd Megan Dutton-Lindsay 4-H; 3rd Tinley Milligan-Pauls Valley 4-H; 4th Kally Milligan-Pauls Valley 4-H; 5th Tinley Milligan-Pauls Valley 4-H; and 6th Rylan Close-Maysville 4-H.
Junior People Category – 1st Tinley Milligan-Pauls Valley 4-H; 2nd-Raegan Close-Maysville 4-H; 3rd EmmaLee McCarty-Pauls Valley 4-H; 4th Raegan Close-Maysville 4-H; 5th Kayden Summers-Pauls Valley 4-H; and 6th Kayden Summers-Pauls Valley 4-H.
In the final category of Landscape/Scenery or Garvin County Landmarks the following junior members placed: 1st Kally Milligan-Pauls Valley 4-H; 2nd Rylan Close-Maysville 4-H; 3rd Tinley Milligan-Pauls Valley 4-H; 4th Rylan Close-Maysville 4-H; 5th Megan Dutton-Lindsay 4-H; and 6th Raegan Close-Maysville 4-H.
In the senior divisions the following 4-H members placed:
Plants: 1st Legend Fowler-Elmore City 4-H; 2nd Legend Fowler-Elmore City 4-H; 3rd Tyler Danley- Pauls Valley 4-H; 4th Tyler Danley-Pauls Valley 4-H; and 5th Cooper McKinzie-Wynnewood 4-H.
In the People Category: 1st Legend Fowler-Elmore City 4-H; 2nd Taryn McCaa-Elmore City 4-H; 3rd Cooper McKinzie-Wynnewood 4-H; and 4th Legend Fowler of Elmore City 4-H.
In the Senior Landscape/Scenery or Garvin Count Landmark the results are: 1st Reese Thompson- Wynnewood 4-H; 2nd Legend Fowler-Elmore City 4-H; 3rd Legend Fowler-Elmore City 4-H; 4th Tyler Danley-Pauls Valley 4-H; 5th Tyler Danley-Pauls Valley 4-H; and 6th went to Taryn McCaa of Elmore City 4-H.
Completing the competition was the Animals Category. The following were awarded: 1st Legend Fowler-Elmore City 4-H; 2nd Reese Thompson-Wynnewood 4-H; 3rd Legend Fowler-Elmore City 4-H; 4th Tyler Danley-Pauls Valley 4-H; 5th Reese Thompson-Wynnewood 4-H; and rounding out the competition was Tyler Danley from Pauls Valley 4-H placing 6th.
“The Garvin County 4-H program would like to thank Stephanie Ludlam for serving as this year's judge, as well as the Pauls Valley Art Council for allowing the 4-H members to display their work.
“Congratulations to all our participants and we look forward to another great year in photos at next year’s contest.”
