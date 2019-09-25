Listed are the results of the open class contest for amateur photography during the recent Garvin County Fair.
Amateur Photography
• Wildlife Mammals – 1st, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Shawn Mays, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Matti Allen, Maysville; 4th, Meredith Harrison, Stratford.
• Wildlife Birds – 1st, Vicki Russell, Norman; 2nd, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Tammy Swirin, Stratford; 4th, Marsha Martin, Elmore City.
• Wildlife Insects – 1st, Don Russell, Norman; 2nd, Christy Thompson, Wynnewood; 3rd, Tammy Swirin, Stratford; 4th, Meredith Harrison, Stratford; 5th, Vicki Russell, Norman; 6th, Matti Allen, Maysville.
• Wildlife, Other – 1st, Matti Allen, Maysville; 2nd, Mila Pickett, Elmore City; 3rd, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 4th, Christy Thompson, Wynnewood.
• Rural Oklahoma – 1st, Tammy Swirin, Stratford; 2nd, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 3rd, Vicki Russell, Norman; 4th, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley.
• Urban Oklahoma – 1st, Tammy Swirin, Stratford; 2nd, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 4th, Don Russell, Norman.
• Americana – 1st, Vicki Russell, Norman; 2nd, Matti Allen, Maysville; 3rd, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 4th, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 5th, Don Russell, Norman.
• Geometric and Abstract Patterns – 1st, Don Russell, Norman; 2nd, Mila Pickett, Elmore City; 3rd, Matti Allen, Maysville; 4th, Tammy Swirin, Stratford.
• Portraits Candid – 1st, Tammy Swirin, Stratford; 2nd, Vicki Russell, Norman; 3rd, Don Russell, Norman; 4th, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 5th, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 6th, Mila Pickett, Elmore City.
• Still Live – 1st, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 2nd, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Matti Allen, Maysville.
• Action – 1st, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 2nd, Matti Allen, Maysville; 3rd, Mila Pickett, Elmore City.
• Twilight, Nighttime – 1st, Don Russell, Norman; 2nd, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley.
• Weather – 1st, Mike Pickett, Elmore City; 2nd, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley.
• At the Fair – 1st, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 2nd, Vicki Russell, Norman.
• Pets – 1st, Tammy Swirin, Stratford; 2nd, Meredith Harrison, Stratford; 3rd, Marsha Martin, Elmore City.
• Floral Close Up – 1st, Don Russell, Norman; 2nd, Meredith Harrison, Stratford; 3rd, Tammy Swirin, Stratford; 4th, Vicki Russell, Norman.
• Floral, Other Views – 1st, Don Russell, Norman; 2nd, Vicki Russell, Norman; 3rd, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley.
• Other Plant Life – 1st, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley.
• Miscellaneous – 1st, Mike Pickett, Elmore City; 2nd, Matti Allen, Maysville; 3rd, Marsha Martin, Elmore City; 4th, Shawn Mays, Pauls Valley; 5th, Keith Beam, Pauls Valley; 6th, Tammy Swirin, Stratford.
• Nature and Wildlife – 1st, Kennedy Grace Edwards, Lindsay; 2nd, Riley Lundy, Stratford; 3rd, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 4th, Maddox Smithwick, Stratford; 5th, Addi Allen, Maysville; 6th, Brysin Gray, Stratford.
• Landscapes – 1st, Riley Lundy, Stratford; 2nd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 4th, Kennedy Grace Edwards, Lindsay; 5th, Brysin Gray, Stratford; 6th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Pets – 1st, Addi Allen, Maysville; 2nd, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 3rd, Kennedy Grace Edwards, Lindsay.
• Weather – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Kennedy Grace Edwards, Lindsay; 3rd, Brysin Gray, Stratford; 4th, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley.
• Digitally Enhanced Art – 1st, Kennedy Grace Edwards, Lindsay; 2nd, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Maddox Smithwick, Stratford.
• Portraits and People – 1st, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Kennedy Grace Edwards, Lindsay; 3rd, Riley Lundy, Stratford; 4th, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 5th, Reese Thompson, Wynnewood.
• Sepia or Black and White – 1st, Maddox Smithwick, Stratford; Matti Allen, Maysville; 3rd, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 4th, Riley Lundy, Stratford.
• Miscellaneous – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 2nd, Addi Allen, Maysville; 3rd, Reese Thompson, Wynnewood; 4th, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 5th, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.
