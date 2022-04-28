The Pikes Peak Rural School Museum, located in Erin Springs south of Lindsay, holds memories for students and their families.
There were many rural schools in Garvin County in the early to mid 1900s. Today this school museum located in Erin Springs is proudly representing those many rural schools.
The photos and original chalk board and desks offer history of those early days in education. Stories of students and the families who lived in that Pikes Peak community southwest of Lindsay are told in the Pikes Peak History Book.
This pictorial history book is available at the Murray Lindsay Mansion and Pikes Peak School Museum. Books can also be purchased at some local businesses.
Tour guides and event planners are welcomed to help plan fun activities and historical programs.
Operation of this museum is under the management and support of the Lindsay Community Historical Society.
Donations are needed to help with repainting this 114-year-old historic school building. Call 405-756-6502 or 405-919-6146 for more information. Donations can be mailed to the Lindsay Community Historical Society, P.O. Box 282, Lindsay, OK 73052.
