Many Oklahomans are not familiar with the limitations on “restricted” property. Such property has been owned by persons with over 50 percent Indian blood. Accordingly any transfer of such property must be approved by the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs (the “BIA”).
Federal laws affect the preparation of wills, probate dispositions and deeds prepared by persons who hold restricted Indian land or Indian Trust property.
Much of the detail related to the procedures is complex and must be examined on an individual basis. However, the practical application is important and can directly affect persons who hold or may expect to receive such property.
For example, consider two specific examples that relate to probate and to deeds.
• Probate. If restricted property is held in the estate of a deceased person, the BIA must be notified and be given opportunity to participate in the probate process. If such notice is not provided, then any devise or transfer of such restricted property in a probate decree is not valid.
Such was the case in one probate completed 23 years ago. That probate must now be reopened so that proper notice can be provided to the BIA prior to issuance of a new Final Order.
• Deeds. A deed transferring restricted land from a full blood person must be reviewed in the district court with proper notice given to the BIA.
If such opportunity is not provided, the transfer of such property is not valid and the grantee will not have full ownership rights.
This situation has created a need to petition the court for approval, notify the BIA and gain approval of the transfer at a later date, greatly adding to the expense and difficulty. Often a grantor or grantee has died, further complicating the ownership issues.
• Conclusion. If restricted land is owned by your family, be certain that any transfers, wills or probates recognize the need for BIA involvement. This will save substantial trouble and expense at a later date.
