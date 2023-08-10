By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
One of the elements of planning that is often overlooked is change. Because future changes are usually unknown, only time can clarify what will happen in your life. Good planning does include as much flexibility as possible but often only a complete review and amendment of your plan is sufficient.
• Reasons for Change. What are some of the changes that may cause you to modify your estate planning documents? Note that many of these are not dependent upon your age since many will occur when you are young. How many of these affect you?
A. Changes in your family situation such as births, deaths, marriages, divorces, relocations.
B. Changes in your personal status, i.e. financial status, medical issues, age, retirement, employment status, change of geographical location, physical abilities as one ages.
C. Changes in factors that affect your estate: changes in tax laws, changes in income levels, real asset ownership or corporate ownership that may impact taxes.
It would be unusual if some of these factors have not affected your planning. Many of these result in an absolute need to review your plan. Others may simply create a desirable need to update and make a plan current.
Specific changes. What are a few specific changes that might be necessary?
• Last Will and Testament.
1. Changes to the beneficiaries.
2. Changes to the person named as personal representative.
3. A new will if in a new geographical area.
4. Modification to a will if you create a trust.
5. Creation of a new will after divorce, remarriage, birth of a child, etc.
• Powers of Attorney. Since the persons named to act on your behalf may be required to make critical and important decisions for you, it is very important that those named are currently able and willing to do so.
Events such as if one becomes sick or incapacitated, moves out of state or for any reason becomes unable to perform as you would like, are a reason to update that document.
Since change is a certainty, respond to keep your planning current.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.