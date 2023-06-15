By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Why bother to develop an estate plan? The answer may not be obvious to you but there are any predictable situations in which thorough pre-planning can prevent expensive and divisive conflicts after your death.
These “smoking guns” include several scenarios, any of which can cause future trouble. They include:
Children of the separate spouses in a second marriage.
Unanticipated tax traps or changes in tax law.
Prior conflicting promises to various people.
Pure greed between potential beneficiaries – this is exacerbated by the amount of money at stake
Long standing competitiveness and jealousies between family members.
Geographical separation between children and a parent.
Surprises – changes to a will, trust, or other part of your planning that are only revealed after death and are unexpected.
Emotional attachments to “possessions” that more than one child or person believes should be “theirs.” Conflicts over such personal items as jewelry, wedding rings, watches, guns, pictures, even the family Bible can be emotionally charged.
Yourself – surprisingly there are many instances in which you may be subject to influence in your older age - sometimes changing your will or your beneficiaries in ways you would never have intended previously.
Admittedly this is an incomplete list. The potentials for serious conflict can be as varied as human nature.
However, the above items are some of the more common sources of contest and conflict related to planning.
Awareness of a potential problem is perhaps one of the most important factors in preventing future trouble. Thus, if you recognize any of these scenarios in your planning situation, now is the best time to address the problem because you can control and limit the future administration of your estate.
Next week it is appropriate to examine some of these situations in detail. However, we should first look at what can be done to protect your family and your estate from such trouble.
You can document your wishes in a will or trust and you can communicate those wishes so your children/family knows your planning.
You can give items to others prior to death so they do not become a conflict.
You can deed property but protect your interest by retaining the right to use that property during your lifetime.
Document your possessions. A major consideration after death is determining just what a person owned, i.e. property, minerals, personal property, life insurance, bank accounts, etc.
Avoid last minute changes or revisions to your documents. These always raise questions.
As you see, many of these concerns can affect all families. None are fully immune; however, the most successful planning incorporates communication, documentation and advance thinking. Doing so will save your family time, money and avoid unpleasant conflicts.
