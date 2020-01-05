There are several key lessons we can all learn from this parable that Jesus told in today’s Bible verses. Jesus’ example of building a tower shows us the importance of planning and using resources correctly. If not, you can run out of resources before your work is finished.
“For which of you, intending to build a tower, does not sit down first and count the cost, whether he has enough to finish it – lest, after he has laid the foundation, and is not able to finish, all who see it begin to mock him, saying, ‘This man began to build and was not able to finish’?” (Luke 14:28-30)
It is important to have a plan when you are preparing for anything in life. Your tasks will be different then this parable, but it will still require planning. If you want to start a business or build a home, and you decide to attempt it without a plan, it would lead to a disaster.
Most people struggle with this issue. We want to move right away and start accomplishing the goal.
The idea of stopping to prepare a plan seems to be too difficult and time-consuming. After all, we can make these decisions “on the fly.”
Planning ahead seems too complex, and it seems to hurt our heads too much to consider all of the potential issues and plan for them ahead of time.
Money is an important part of the planning process. It is essential and necessary to have a solid financial plan to support the work you are setting out to accomplish.
As with any plans that we make, those involving finances should be made with prayer.
We need to ask God for the wisdom to understand what the Bible says about money and how they apply to our situation.
Financial discipline is a learned skill, and it requires a commitment to live according to the Bible.
It takes a constant effort to change bad habits and develop new habits. It also requires faith that we can learn to live according to God’s priorities. We are blessed when we practice prayer-based planning.
It is a planning process and prayer that is the difference between a good life and a blessed life, from uninspiring to life-changing. It is a cornerstone of life – You must have a plan!
Have you prayed and asked God about the plan for your life?
“Heavenly Father, I am blessed beyond measure as I walk trusting You. The wisdom in Your Word is far greater than any wisdom on earth. You have given me life, and in my obedience to Your Word, I walk in fulfilling Your will for my life. I must plan for life around me, but those plans must be in accordance with Your Word. As Your Word is planted and grows in my heart, I know You will speak to me as I walk life’s road, leading me into Your plan for my life. I know whether the plan is big or small, You have the right plan. I am submitting and expecting as Your Word and prayer are my wisdom and guidance. Praise You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
