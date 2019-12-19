By Dan Barney
This week I have become aware of several examples of unanticipated events that can affect the planning process. These occurrences demonstrate the importance of thorough pre-planning for any event.
The law school professors liked to say, “Planning for the horrible of horribles.” Consider the following real life situation that affected a family:
The wife has been very sick and is no longer rational. The husband appears to be fine. The couple held their home in joint tenancy with survivorship. If one died the other would own the home.
However, no further planning was done to insure that the home would pass to the children without a probate.
• What Happened? The healthy husband died unexpectedly leaving title to the home in the name of the wife who no longer has capacity to sign a deed or a power of attorney. They also had powers of attorney but those powers only gave powers to the other spouse.
Thus, when the husband died, there was no one with capacity who had the authority to act for the survivor.
• The Problem. The house is now owned by the surviving wife who cannot execute a deed. No one has power of attorney for her so no one can act to transfer the home. At her death a probate will be required.
• The Solution. 1. If advance planning had been done the problem could have been avoided by:
a. Naming alternate agents in the power of attorney so someone could now act for the wife in both financial and health care matters.
b. Providing for the transfer of the home while both husband and wife had capacity to sign the deed.
2. Since no deeds were executed and no powers of attorney are effective, and because the wife does not have capacity, the most likely solution at this time would be for one of the children to file a petition with the court for guardianship of their parent. This is a much costlier and time consuming solution.
This situation is a good example of just one instance in which good planning could have prevented a difficult situation.
