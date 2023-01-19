By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
What are some of the biggest concerns you might have relative to planning this year. It is surprising how simple good planning can be and yet so many times folks fail to carry out their plan and leave the problems for their children.
Here are a few that occur repeatedly:
A. Procrastination
The bane of good planning is the thought that I will wait until next month to do something. The result is often unexpected – a death, a sickness, mental confusion regarding what to do.
Sometimes a simple plan is better than a plan that is so complicated that it never gets completed.
B. Incomplete Implementation
A plan is completed but never fulfilled. A trust does not include all of the assets so a separate probate is required.
Gifts that are intended are not transferred. Outdated documents are not revised to reflect current conditions.
Examples: New children or grandchildren are not included. Persons named as executors or trustees have died or moved. Assets have been sold.
C. Failure to address all assets
Many times assets or property of the estate are not even addressed. This is most common with mineral interests that have been forgotten or are not producing.
Sometimes a new home is not addressed if it was purchased after the preparation of a will.
In general, most of the problems that occur in incomplete planning are related to procrastination, failure to make decisions, concern regarding the consideration of death or general reluctance.
On the other hand such decisions do not have to be a hurdle.
There are many options and factors that can be applied to simplify decision making and to insure that you can rest easy knowing that your children and grandchildren will be provided for in the manner you select without excess confusion or conflict at your death.
