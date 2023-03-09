By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Estate planning is not just limited to planning for your estate after death. In many cases, it is important to plan for the management of your estate while you are living so that your estate is preserved and protected while you are alive and that assets remain to be administered after your death.
Such planning should include the following:
A) Financial Planning
B) Health Planning
C) Personal Care and Management of your property.
In spite of all the recent excitement about health care, such as Medical Carem is only a part of the total care you may need if you become physically or mentally incapacitated. Questions such as the following become extremely important.
Who will manage your property?
Who will make medical and care decisions for you?
Proper planning will address these issues utilizing a will, trust or durable powers of attorney.
A will can include provisions to identify guardians for your minor children and a trust can also name guardians for you and trustees to manage your trust assets for your benefit.
Separately, a durable power of attorney can name specific individuals who you name to manage your property and to oversee your personal health care matters.
Recognizing how critical these matters are, it is surprising how long some individuals wait before they take action to name someone to represent their interests.
Once named, your agent does not necessarily have any power to act immediately – you can make their powers contingent upon your later physical or mental incapacity as affirmed by a doctor.
In addition, you can make powers granted to someone as broad or as narrow as you choose – even limiting their authority to specific property, accounts or to specific medical procedures, etc.
