Even the audience will get in on the act as the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater continues its preparations for a live production later this month.
ACT is set to offer its first production of the season, “Dearly Departed,” with a three-day run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
The venue for the production is the PV High School auditorium.
Renée Mackey-Myler is the director for the production.
The cast has already been selected, but they are expected to be joined by an audience member for each of the three shows.
The plan here is sell $2 raffle tickets before each show. A winner will then be selected to come up on stage and play the part of a deceased person in scene one, act two.
The arts council is also preparing for another local Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley.
It's set to arrive at 5:55 p.m. Aug. 30 as a number of art galleries and other local shops are expected to again take part in an event offering art, music, food and “fun.”
More specifics on the festive event will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
Grant and Maple Church of Christ in PV, 907 W. Grant, is hosting a gospel meeting at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 12-13. The special speaker is Bro. Albert Rice of Southwestern Christian College.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Aug. 11.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Aug. 12. Call 405-• 207-4337 for more.
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Aug. 13.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Aug. 17.
• The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
