||||
Playground proposal
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Delbert Morrison of Pauls Valley passed away October 25, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 86 years.
Betty Marie Warren of Keller, Texas, a former resident of Pauls Valley, passed away October 21, 2020 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Memorial services are pending and will be announced at a later date.\
Charles Roland Fryar of Pauls Valley was born September 2, 1933 in Oden, Arkansas to Grover and Anna (Ellison) Fryar. He passed away October 11, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 87 years.
Jerry Ray Suggs, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Chandler, Texas where he lived with his son Jerry Suggs Jr. and his wife Susan. He was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on June 4, 1930 to James Edward and Hattie Suggs.
Graveside funeral services for Johnny DeWayne Morris will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Dougherty Cemetery with Pastor Charles McGregor officiating.
Most Popular
Articles
- Garvin County Public Records
- Shooting brings back old cases
- No 'boo' won't stop the treats
- Garvin County Public Records
- Grades in at ECP Elementary
- Oklahoma has over 15K active COVID-19 cases, County at 112
- Whole new salute for PV doctor
- OSDH: 1,010 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths
- Ayres says lots there for first term
- Different views for the same issues
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.